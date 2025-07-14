Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth provides remarks at the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 15:43
|Photo ID:
|9181370
|VIRIN:
|250715-D-FN350-1238
|Resolution:
|7557x5038
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Hegseth Attends SMMC Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.