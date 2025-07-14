Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hegseth Attends SMMC Symposium [Image 6 of 13]

    SD Hegseth Attends SMMC Symposium

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth provides remarks at the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:43
    Photo ID: 9181365
    VIRIN: 250715-D-FN350-1117
    Resolution: 7302x4868
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    TAGS

    SMMC
    USMC
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense

