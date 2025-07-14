Ranger Course Mountaineering Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students in Ranger Class 08-25 learn mountaineering skills and rappelling during the U.S. Army Ranger Course June 30, 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Georgia. Camp Merrill is one of three locations for the demanding 62-day Ranger Course, often called the "mountain phase" of the training. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)