Students in Ranger Class 08-25 learn mountaineering skills and rappelling during the U.S. Army Ranger Course June 30, 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Georgia. Camp Merrill is one of three locations for the demanding 62-day Ranger Course, often called the "mountain phase" of the training. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9181151
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-XP141-6273
|Resolution:
|7398x4934
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ranger Course Mountaineering Training [Image 33 of 33], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.