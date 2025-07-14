Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC David L. Isom record a video with the Armed Forces Network at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 11, 2025. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9180966
|VIRIN:
|250711-D-LS763-1087
|Resolution:
|8023x5390
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Meets with Service Members [Image 157 of 157], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.