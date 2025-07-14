Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Meets with Service Members [Image 149 of 157]

    CJCS Meets with Service Members

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC David L. Isom record a video with the Armed Forces Network at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 11, 2025. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 12:41
    Photo ID: 9180962
    VIRIN: 250711-D-LS763-1080
    Resolution: 8035x5238
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Meets with Service Members [Image 157 of 157], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

