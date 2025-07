Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Kellen French and Lt. Austin Ross have a post-flight brief, July 10, 2025, at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas. The aircrew was relieved shortly afterward by an incoming aircrew to maintain a continuous asset presence in the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)