U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Corpus Christi, says hello to a fellow Coast Guard member in Kerrville, Texas, July 11, 2025. Secretary Noem presented a certificate shortly before to recognize Ruskan's “actions, skill and heroism” during aircrew 6553's support of numerous rescues in the wake of the devastating flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)