The Transition Assistance Program hosted an employer seminar with local and regional leaders July 10 at Club Stewart. The event provided productive discussions between military personnel and employers to help close hiring gaps for transitioning soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9180615
|VIRIN:
|250715-D-EL782-5239
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart TAP creates regional connections [Image 2 of 2], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart TAP creates regional connections
No keywords found.