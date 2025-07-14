Fort Stewart TAP creates regional connections

Photo By Bryan Lunn | The Transition Assistance Program hosted an employer seminar with local and regional...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Lunn | The Transition Assistance Program hosted an employer seminar with local and regional leaders July 10 at Club Stewart. The event provided productive discussions between military personnel and employers to help close hiring gaps for transitioning soldiers. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Transition Assistance Program hosted an employer seminar with local and regional leaders July 10 at Club Stewart. The event provided productive discussions between military personnel and employers to help close hiring gaps for transitioning soldiers.



The seminar highlighted the distinct advantages of hiring veterans and emphasized how veteran employment can positively impact the regional workforce.



Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, spoke about the talent emerging from the Army and the potential these soldiers bring based on their military experience.



“We are very adaptive, resilient, and always learning new skill sets,” Austin said. “Whether you’re in a position of leadership or a follower, we know how to work with and for different people.”



Throughout the event, panels offered firsthand insights to guide service members through common challenges and effective strategies for transitioning to civilian careers.



Staff Sgt. Michael McSwain, a transitioning soldier, stressed proactive preparation and the importance of translating military skills into civilian language. He encouraged attendees to begin building their resumes as soon as possible.



“You should start on the resume process today,” McSwain said. “Start writing down everything you are doing now, so you're not trying to backtrack everything you've done in the past. Also, get in the habit of writing your experiences in language your employer can understand.”



Multiple military support agencies delivered brief introductions and shared how their services benefit both service members and regional stakeholders.



Retired Col. George Frederick, director of military and veteran services at Georgia Southern University, spoke about the university’s strong partnership with nearby installations.



“You may need some skills for your employees — feel free to contact us,” Frederick said. “We have online, asynchronous, tailored and professional development programs. We serve veterans, active duty, guard, reserve, spouses and children.”



The event concluded with breakout sessions for employers, military affiliates and support agencies to connect, strategize and explore ways to enhance community relations, veteran recruitment and hiring practices.



Registration is now open for the next TAP national and federal job fair, Aug. 27 at Hunter Army Airfield’s Tominac Gym.