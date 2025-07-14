U.S. Army trains in Jade Chameleon 25.2 exercise.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general-sustainment, receives a recognition plaque from Jordan Armed Forces Gen. Alotman Mazen during the Jade Chameleon 25.2 exercise, in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility recently. Exercises like Jade Chameleon 25.2 develop U.S. and Jordanian service members and enable increased military capacity to address threats to regional security. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Strengthen Interoperability During Exercise Jade Chameleon 25.2
