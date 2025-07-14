Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army trains in Jade Chameleon 25.2 exercise. [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Army trains in Jade Chameleon 25.2 exercise.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general-sustainment, receives a recognition plaque from Jordan Armed Forces Gen. Alotman Mazen during the Jade Chameleon 25.2 exercise, in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility recently. Exercises like Jade Chameleon 25.2 develop U.S. and Jordanian service members and enable increased military capacity to address threats to regional security. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 06:51
    Photo ID: 9180273
    VIRIN: 250423-Z-ND236-1025
    Resolution: 6115x4079
    Size: 605.82 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S. Army trains in Jade Chameleon 25.2 exercise. [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Strengthen Interoperability During Exercise Jade Chameleon 25.2

    38th ID
    Jade Chameleon
    US Central Command
    Partnership
    Task Force Spartan
    US Army Central

