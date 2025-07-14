U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Strengthen Interoperability During Exercise Jade Chameleon 25.2



JORDAN - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Courage, and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) completed Exercise Jade Chameleon 25.2 recently, further solidifying the enduring military partnership between the United States and Jordan.



Exercise Jade Chameleon 25.2, held within the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, was designed to enhance military readiness, interoperability, and tactical proficiency in urban combat scenarios. The bilateral exercise involved intensive joint training sessions aimed at improving coordination in complex, urban environments.



"As leaders, we often speak in doctrinal terms, but what happens when the Soldier doesn't fully grasp those terms? That's where our flexibility as leaders comes into play,” said U.S. Army Capt. Dustin Hicks, Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Courage. “In urban warfare, for instance, the Jordanians don't necessarily use the same terminology we do, but their approach aligns closely with ours. This shared understanding, despite differences in language, has been crucial to our success here. It's about finding common ground and being open to new methodologies."



The exercise commenced with an introductory session covering infantry weapons and tactics, laying a foundational understanding for the joint operations. This groundwork was essential as Soldiers transitioned into rigorous shooting qualifications conducted over several days. Participants trained with the M4A1 Carbine, M240B machine gun, M249 light machine gun and the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System. Shooters conducted dry, blank and live-fire exercises, progressively adapting to fire accurately under stressful physical conditions, and despite fatigue induced by rigorous physical activities.



Early in the training, both U.S. and Jordanian forces engaged in detailed classroom sessions and demonstrations focused on critical infantry tasks, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), tactical movement and urban combat tactics. The collaborative nature of the training allowed for the mutual exchange of techniques and best practices between the two partnered forces.



In the latter stages of Jade Chameleon, Soldiers practiced tactical room clearing procedures following standard U.S. Army battle drills. This involved systematic entry and clearance of buildings with precision and coordination, enhancing the effectiveness of combined tactical operations. The tactical drills progressed from dry and blank-fire simulations, involving opposing forces, to live simulations with non-lethal marking rounds to safely replicate combat scenarios.



"The close quarters combat training sessions were critical, not only for the Jordanians, but for us as well," noted Spc. Mason Taggs, a team leader assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division.



The exercise culminated in a Distinguished Visitor Day showcasing joint operational capability through an assault scenario involving multiple coordinated teams. Military officials from both nations observed as integrated units successfully executed tactical movements, room clearing, and simulated combat engagements to secure a contested urban objective.



"This exercise is a clear testament to our shared dedication to maintaining regional stability and addressing threats through collective defense efforts," emphasized 1st Sgt. Thomas Peters, senior enlisted leader, Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division. "It highlights the U.S. commitment to regional security and the valuable role Jordan plays as a key ally."



Jade Chameleon 25.2 not only enhanced joint military readiness and interoperability but also emphasized the strong defense relationship between the United States and Jordan, underscoring the critical importance of sustained bilateral cooperation for regional security.

