USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Roel Perez Ramirez from New Rochelle, New York, mans a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 12. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)