USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ryan Lindsay, from Tigard, Oregon, stands with Sailors along the starboard side of the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 12. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)