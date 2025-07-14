USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Michael Tello, from Broward County, Florida, demonstrates baton strikes during a non-lethal weapons certification for sailors stationed aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 11, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)