Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Agle Kopenhiemer, from McAlister, Oklahoma, demonstrates baton strikes during a non-lethal weapons certification for sailors stationed aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 11, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 01:21
    Photo ID: 9180021
    VIRIN: 250710-N-KX492-1249
    Resolution: 2159x1439
    Size: 297.34 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification [Image 6 of 6], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification
    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification
    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification
    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification
    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification
    USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripoli
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download