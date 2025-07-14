Chaplain Andrew Dutko conducts Catholic Mass aboard the USS Bulkeley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN - (July 10, 2025) Lt. j.g. Andrew Dutko, the chaplain assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conducts Catholic Mass aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)