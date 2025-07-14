Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Andrew Dutko conducts Catholic Mass aboard the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) [Image 1 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (July 10, 2025) Lt. j.g. Andrew Dutko (center), the chaplain assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conducts Catholic Mass aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

