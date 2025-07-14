K9 Unit Demonstration for Palm Vista Elementary School Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Garcia, a New Mexico native, dog handler with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, demonstrates the strength of Military Working Dog, Zzarek, at Palm Vista Elementary School, Twentynine Palms, California, July 10, 2025. The demonstration showcased the dog’s proficiency in deterring and subduing potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)