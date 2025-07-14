Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9 Unit Demonstration for Palm Vista Elementary School Students [Image 9 of 11]

    K9 Unit Demonstration for Palm Vista Elementary School Students

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Garcia, a New Mexico native, dog handler with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, demonstrates the strength of Military Working Dog, Zzarek, at Palm Vista Elementary School, Twentynine Palms, California, July 10, 2025. The demonstration showcased the dog’s proficiency in deterring and subduing potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 18:01
    VIRIN: 250710-M-OI889-1258
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    PMO
    K9 Demo
    Training
    Community Service
    Military Police
    Working Dog

