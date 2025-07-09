Discipline and Endurance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Careers Group Soldiers step off at first light to begin the Norwegian Foot March at Fort Devens, Mass., June 24, 2025. Soldiers carry 24-pound rucksacks over an 18.6-mile course, and they demonstrate discipline, endurance, and commitment to physical readiness.



The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)