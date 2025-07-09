Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Army Reserve Careers Group Soldiers step off at first light to begin the Norwegian Foot March at Fort Devens, Mass., June 24, 2025. Soldiers carry 24-pound rucksacks over an 18.6-mile course, and they demonstrate discipline, endurance, and commitment to physical readiness.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:19
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Discipline and Endurance [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserves
    Norwegian Foot March
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

