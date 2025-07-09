Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers push through the beginning of the Norwegian Foot March at Fort Devens, Mass., June 24, 2025. Soldiers' determination reflects months of preparation and a deep commitment to mission readiness.



The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)