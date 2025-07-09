Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldiers push through the beginning of the Norwegian Foot March at Fort Devens, Mass., June 24, 2025. Soldiers' determination reflects months of preparation and a deep commitment to mission readiness.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9178916
    VIRIN: 250624-A-BL167-4002
    Resolution: 10518x7253
    Size: 27.75 MB
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Early Morning
    Steady Pace
    Steep Ascent
    Determination
    Discipline and Endurance

