Practice Makes Perfect: MCAS Miramar conducts a Marksmanship Clinic

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Duncan Clift, an operations officer with Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, pastes a target during a marksmanship clinic at Hathcock Range Complex on MCAS Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. The marksmanship clinic aims to equip Marines and Sailors with the necessary knowledge of weapons handling and marksmanship fundamentals through one-on-one coaching with live-fire practical application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)