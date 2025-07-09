Practice Makes Perfect: MCAS Miramar conducts a Marksmanship Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Cohen, right, an intelligence clerk with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives pistol weapons handling coaching from Lance Cpl. Daniel Hills, a marksmanship instructor with the Marksmanship Training Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, during a marksmanship clinic at Hathcock Range Complex on MCAS Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. The marksmanship clinic aims to equip Marines and Sailors with the necessary knowledge of weapons handling and marksmanship fundamentals through one-on-one coaching with live-fire practical application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)