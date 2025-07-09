Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practice Makes Perfect: MCAS Miramar conducts a Marksmanship Clinic [Image 2 of 5]

    Practice Makes Perfect: MCAS Miramar conducts a Marksmanship Clinic

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Cohen, right, an intelligence clerk with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives pistol weapons handling coaching from Lance Cpl. Daniel Hills, a marksmanship instructor with the Marksmanship Training Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, during a marksmanship clinic at Hathcock Range Complex on MCAS Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. The marksmanship clinic aims to equip Marines and Sailors with the necessary knowledge of weapons handling and marksmanship fundamentals through one-on-one coaching with live-fire practical application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9178761
    VIRIN: 250711-M-NS030-1034
    Resolution: 6337x4227
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    coaching
    Marines
    pistol
    marksmanship clinic

