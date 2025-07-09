U.S. Navy, National Aeronaval Service of Panama play a soccer match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and the National Aeronaval Service of Panama shake hands after a soccer match as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 30, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)