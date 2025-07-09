Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, National Aeronaval Service of Panama play a soccer match [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Navy, National Aeronaval Service of Panama play a soccer match

    PANAMA

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and the National Aeronaval Service of Panama shake hands after a soccer match as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 30, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9178459
    VIRIN: 250630-M-PV411-1347
    Resolution: 6375x4252
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: PA
    USSOUTHCOM
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    CP25
    combined interoperability
    Panama

