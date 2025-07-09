U.S. Navy, National Aeronaval Service of Panama play a soccer match

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and the National Aeronaval Service of Panama play soccer as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 30, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
