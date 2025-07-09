Marauder of the Week: SrA Sabastian Halstead

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sabastian Halstead, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contracting officer, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. Halstead was recognized as Marauder of the Week for accomplishments such as resolving critical connectivity issues across multiple units, recovering funds from unpaid services and identifying a substantial amount in monetary savings for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)