Marauder of the Week: SrA Sabastian Halstead

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Senior Airman Sabastian Halstead, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contracting officer, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. Halstead was recognized for accomplishments such as resolving critical connectivity issues across multiple units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)