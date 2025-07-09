Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Sabastian Halstead [Image 1 of 2]

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Sabastian Halstead

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Senior Airman Sabastian Halstead, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contracting officer, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. Halstead was recognized for accomplishments such as resolving critical connectivity issues across multiple units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    TAGS

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    38th AEW
    marauder of the week
    Contracting

