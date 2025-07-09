U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Senior Airman Sabastian Halstead, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contracting officer, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 8, 2025. Halstead was recognized for accomplishments such as resolving critical connectivity issues across multiple units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9178262
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-MC101-1004
|Resolution:
|2931x1958
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week: SrA Sabastian Halstead [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.