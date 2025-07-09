Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speak to 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agents following the completion of a live-fire exercise as part of a visit by the CMSAF at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 12, 2025. The visit allowed the CMSAF to engage directly with Airmen across East Africa, addressing their concerns and recognizing their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)