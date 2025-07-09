Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

    KENYA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador, right, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Public Affairs specialist, poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, following the conclusion of his Q&A panel as part of a visit by the CMSAF at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 12, 2025. The visit allowed the CMSAF to engage directly with Airmen across East Africa, addressing their concerns and recognizing their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9178168
    VIRIN: 250712-Z-HG303-3014
    Resolution: 2928x4400
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Neil Humphreys Goldenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Air Force
    Africa
    USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download