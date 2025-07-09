USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills while In-Port NSF Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Justin Makin from Marlboro, New Jersey, holds a training rifle as he walks down the brow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while responding to a simulated security alert during an anti-terrorism drill while in-port U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)