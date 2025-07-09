USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills while In-Port NSF Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Neel Patel, from Baroda, India, right, holds up a picture to simulate a security alert as Fire Controlman 2nd Class Seth Brisky, from Buffalo, New York, left, makes a report to the anti-terrorism watch officer amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during an anti-terrorism drill while in-port U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)