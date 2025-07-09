Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills while In-Port NSF Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills while In-Port NSF Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Neel Patel, from Baroda, India, right, holds up a picture to simulate a security alert as Fire Controlman 2nd Class Seth Brisky, from Buffalo, New York, left, makes a report to the anti-terrorism watch officer amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during an anti-terrorism drill while in-port U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 22:42
    Photo ID: 9177808
    VIRIN: 250703-N-ZS816-2067
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Anti-Terrorism Drills while In-Port NSF Diego Garcia [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    AT
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Footprint of Freedom

