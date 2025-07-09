Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    Aircraftsman Trung Nguyen, left, 10 Squadron network technician, and Senior Airman Iris Morris, 55th Communications Group client systems technician, sets up a satellite dish during Talon Shield at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia July 10, 2025. The dish provides connection to secured satellites for a secret internet protocol router network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9177800
    VIRIN: 250710-F-XK483-2044
    Resolution: 3894x4868
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
    This work, Comms established at Talon Shield [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

