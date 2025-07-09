Comms established at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Iris Morris, left, 55th Communications Group client systems technician, and Aircraftsman Trung Nguyen, 10 Squadron network technician, sets up a satellite dish during Talon Shield at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia July 10, 2025. The dish provides connection to secured satellites for a secret internet protocol router network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)