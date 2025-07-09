DHS Secretary awards Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew for heroic actions during Kerrville flash flooding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a photo with Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Ruskan, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Corpus Christi, and his family, July 11, 2025, in Kerrvillle, Texas after Ruskan was meritoriously advanced to petty officer 2nd class for his heroic actions during the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. Pictured left to right: Eileen, Steve, Julie and Scott Ruskan, and Secretary Noem. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)