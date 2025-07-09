Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a photo with Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Alba, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Houston, as he holds an award citation on behalf of Air Station Houston, for which the entire unit received the Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville Texas. Alba is credited with the three rescues during the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas
    DHS Secretary awards Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew for heroic actions during Kerrville flash flooding

    DHS
    Kerrville
    Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Secretary Noem

