Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a photo with Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Alba, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Houston, as he holds an award citation on behalf of Air Station Houston, for which the entire unit received the Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville Texas. Alba is credited with the three rescues during the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)