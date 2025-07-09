F-16s arrive at Hickam supporting REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cydney Philiposian and Tech. Sgt. Dustin Draper, 113th Aircraft Maintenance crew chiefs, put a cover on the engine of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Resolute Force Pacific, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
