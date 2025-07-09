Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s arrive at Hickam supporting REFORPAC

    F-16s arrive at Hickam supporting REFORPAC

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Stanley Skibo, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 121st Fighter Squadron, conducts a post-flight checklist during exercise Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Indo-Pacific
    REFORPAC
    F-16
    DLE2025

