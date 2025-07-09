F-16s arrive at Hickam supporting REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Stanley Skibo, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 121st Fighter Squadron, conducts a post-flight checklist during exercise Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)