Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Ragaller, a rifleman with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, is promoted during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 12, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9177049
    VIRIN: 250712-M-BD822-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19.51 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago
    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download