Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Ragaller, a rifleman with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, is promoted during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 12, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Stanfield)