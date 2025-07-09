U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Ragaller, a rifleman with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, is promoted during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 12, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9177048
|VIRIN:
|250712-M-BD822-1017
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.11 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.