    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 and civilians attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Marine Week Chicago, July 12, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Desilets and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9176832
    VIRIN: 250712-M-VM063-1047
    Resolution: 5339x3557
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
