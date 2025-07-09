Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. J.J. Wilson, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, left, and Capt. David Butler, the executive officer for Recruiting Station Chicago, pose for a photo during a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Marine Week Chicago, July 12, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Desilets and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)