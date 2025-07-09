Cole Hosts Murph WOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA - Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participate in a MURPH Hero Workout of the Day aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in observance of the recent 20-year anniversary of Operation Red Wings while underway in the Caribbean Sea July 10, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)