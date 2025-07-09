Cole Conducts Routine Operations in Caribbean Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA - Fire Controlman 1st Class Albert Hernandez, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Johnson conduct pre-fire maintenance on a Mk. 38 25mm chain gun prior to a pre-action calibration test fire aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea July 10, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)