U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs at Independence Day Concert

HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Musicians 2nd Class Marshall Wacker, Aaron Wright, and Benjamin Morgan, and Musician 3rd Class Taylor Yarbrough perform with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s “Pipeline” Popular Music Group at the Hale Koa Hotel’s Luau Garden stage for an Independence Day concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)