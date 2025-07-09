Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs at Independence Day Concert

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs at Independence Day Concert

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Musicians 2nd Class Marshall Wacker, Aaron Wright, and Benjamin Morgan, and Musician 3rd Class Taylor Yarbrough perform with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Pipeline" Popular Music Group at the Hale Koa Hotel's Luau Garden stage for an Independence Day concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9176221
    VIRIN: 250704-N-XE085-1074
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 17.45 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs at Independence Day Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs for Independence Day 2025
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs Independence Day Concert
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs at Independence Day Concert
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs Sea Shanty

    perform
    band
    concert
    outreach
    hotel

