HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Musicians 2nd Class Marshall Wacker, Aaron Wright, and Benjamin Morgan, and Musician 3rd Class Taylor Yarbrough perform with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s “Pipeline” Popular Music Group at the Hale Koa Hotel’s Luau Garden stage for an Independence Day concert. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9176221
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-XE085-1074
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|17.45 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs at Independence Day Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.