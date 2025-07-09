Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs for Independence Day 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs for Independence Day 2025

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Ensign Brandon Britt, Assistant Fleet Bandmaster, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, conducts the Wind Ensemble during a 2025 Independence Day concert on-stage at the Hale Koa Hotel Luau Garden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9176218
    VIRIN: 250704-N-XE085-1034
    Resolution: 5226x3484
    Size: 15.63 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
