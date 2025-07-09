HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Ensign Brandon Britt, Assistant Fleet Bandmaster, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, conducts the Wind Ensemble during a 2025 Independence Day concert on-stage at the Hale Koa Hotel Luau Garden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9176218
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-XE085-1034
|Resolution:
|5226x3484
|Size:
|15.63 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs for Independence Day 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.