    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 salute during “Taps,” a song commonly played during memorial services, at a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Gilbert and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 22:07
    Photo ID: 9176212
    VIRIN: 250711-M-EG001-1116
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.43 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Marines250

