Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. J.J. Wilson, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, left, Mike Gilbert, father of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Gilbert, second from the left, and family members of Gilbert pose for a photo after a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Gilbert and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 22:07
|Photo ID:
|9176209
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-EG001-1141
|Resolution:
|6059x4039
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
