    Musician 3rd Class Chambers Performs at Independence Day Concert [Image 2 of 2]

    Musician 3rd Class Chambers Performs at Independence Day Concert

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Damien Chambers performs with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group, “Pipeline,” during a 2025 Independence Day concert on-stage at the Hale Koa Hotel Luau Garden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Chambers Performs at Independence Day Concert [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

