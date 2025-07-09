HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Damien Chambers performs with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group, “Pipeline,” during a 2025 Independence Day concert on-stage at the Hale Koa Hotel Luau Garden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9176130
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-XE085-1045
|Resolution:
|5772x3853
|Size:
|13.32 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 3rd Class Chambers Performs at Independence Day Concert [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.