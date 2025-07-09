Date Taken: 07.04.2025 Date Posted: 07.11.2025 20:21 Photo ID: 9176130 VIRIN: 250704-N-XE085-1045 Resolution: 5772x3853 Size: 13.32 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musician 3rd Class Chambers Performs at Independence Day Concert [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.