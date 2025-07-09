Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Guests and visitors of the Hale Koa Hotel applaud as the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs their 2025 Independence Day concert on-stage at the Luau Garden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)