    Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (July 4, 2025) - Guests and visitors of the Hale Koa Hotel applaud as the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs their 2025 Independence Day concert on-stage at the Luau Garden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    This work, Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Audience Applauds U.S. Pacific Fleet Band
    Musician 3rd Class Chambers Performs at Independence Day Concert

    band
    outreach
    audience
    pacific
    hotel

