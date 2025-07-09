COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, middle, poses for a photo with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson, right, and Professor Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit, president of Stratbase policy think-tank, after delivering a speech at the Stratbase Institute Conference in Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025, entitled “9th Year of the Arbitral Victory: Defending the Rules-Based Order through Reinforced Defense Capabilities and Partnerships.” The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)